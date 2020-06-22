Watch Gov. Greg Abbott address record-high coronavirus cases and hospitalizations at 2 p.m. Monday

With cases of the new coronavirus on the rise statewide and nationally, Gov. Greg Abbott will provide the latest on Texas’ response to the outbreak during a press conference Monday in Austin.

The updates will follow a weekend of record-setting coronavirus figures in the state. On Sunday, Texas reported its 10th consecutive day of record-high hospitalizations as well as the second-highest number of new coronavirus cases to date.

Texas has also increased the number of coronavirus tests administered: The state reported more than 62,000 viral tests Saturday, the most ever logged in one day.

Texas Department of State Health Services spokesperson Chris Van Deusen said part of the increase in cases is attributable to Texans going to bars, beaches, rivers and other social gatherings. The state’s latest reopening guidelines allow restaurants to operate at 75% capacity and bars to operate at 50% capacity.

Abbott will address the state’s response starting at 2 p.m. Central time Monday.