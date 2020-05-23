A Texas road trip like no other: Matthew McConaughey delivering masks to rural Texas hospitals

On Thursday, the Oscar-winning actor, who has been riding out the pandemic in Austin with his family, announced he and his wife, Camila Alves are hitting the road on a Texas road trip with destinations like no other: rural Texas hospitals.

The pair, traversing the Lone Star State in a Ford F-450 pickup truck, plan to distribute masks to hospitals in rural areas.

All in all, the pair will donate 110,000 masks, courtesy of Lincoln. McConaughey is a spokesman for the luxury vehicle brand of Ford.

“Thanks to @LincolnMotorCo for donating 110 thousand masks – me and @iamcamilaalves hitting the road to get em to rural hospitals in need across Texas,” McConaughey wrote in a tweet.