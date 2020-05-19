92ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Texas

There’s a coronavirus outbreak among University of Texas custodial workers in Austin

Tags: coronavirus, texas, education
University of Texas at Austin students pass by the main building on their way to and from classes on Oct. 03, 2012. (Tamir Kalifa for The Texas Tribune)
University of Texas at Austin students pass by the main building on their way to and from classes on Oct. 03, 2012. (Tamir Kalifa for The Texas Tribune) (Texas Tribune)

Ten custodial workers at the University of Texas at Austin have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing total cases among university employees to 26, the Austin American-Statesman reported Tuesday.

All are believed to be night custodial staff, and the university’s occupational health office is tracking and notifying anyone who may have come into contact with the infected workers, according to university spokesman J.B. Bird. — Naomi Andu

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.