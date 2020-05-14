Coronavirus in Texas: 2,000 contact tracers deployed

A member of the Texas National Guard speaks to a patient at a coronavirus testing site at the McNease Convention Center in San Angelo on May 6, 2020. USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters Co

Thursday’s biggest developments

Texas has deployed 2,000 contact tracers, plans to double that

Austin nursing home sued by family of worker who died of COVID-19

[5 a.m.] State officials say they have about half of the contact tracers they need to spot and contain new cases of COVID-19, the San Antonio Express-News reported. An aide to Gov. Greg Abbott told the paper that 2,000 tracers have been deployed. That’s half of the 4,000 the governor wants in place by the end of the month. — Texas Tribune staff

[5 a.m.] The family of an Austin nursing home worker who died of coronavirus last month is suing the facility and its operators, saying they didn’t take appropriate steps to prevent an outbreak that has killed 18 patients and infected many more, the Austin American-Statesman reported. — Texas Tribune staff