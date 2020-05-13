Thunderbirds to fly over San Antonio, Austin to honor health care, frontline workers during pandemic

TEXAS – The Air Force Thunderbirds will fly over Austin Wednesday to honor health care and frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Texas flyover happened in San Antonio at 2:20 p.m. and lasted about 30 minutes. Now, the team has traveled to Austin to fly over the city at 3:40 p.m. for about 25 minutes.

The “Operation America Strong” flyover features the Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Navy Blue Angels flying over U.S. cities to honor health care and other frontline workers during the pandemic. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels flew over Houston and Dallas on May 6.

Recap of San Antonio flyover:

LIVE: Thunderbirds to fly over San Antonio to honor health care, frontline workers during pandemic Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Wednesday, May 13, 2020

