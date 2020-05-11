More than 400 coronavirus cases reported in North Texas federal prison

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The number of coronavirus cases in a Tarrant County federal prison outbreak grew to 423 on Sunday, the Dallas Morning News reported.

The outbreak occurred at Federal Medical Center Fort Worth, a prison for men who have special medical needs or who are seriously ill.

Prison and jail populations may be especially vulnerable during an outbreak.

The virus is fully entrenched in the Texas prison system, confirmed to have infected more than 1,600 inmates and employees at dozens of units as of last week. — Edgar Walters