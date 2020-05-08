Planning on going to the river? Here is what you should know before you go tubing.

HOUSTON – Tubing season is upon us and with Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order, parks, beaches and other bodies of water are allowed to open.

That means there is a chance for tubing this season (even if things are a little different). While the order did not mention tubing specifically, the guidelines given were for “individuals visiting parks and engaging in water activities, such as visiting beaches, rivers, and lakes.”

Some of the guidelines include:

Maintain at least 6 feet separation from others not within the individual’s group at the park, beach, river, or lake.

The individual’s group may not exceed the greater of the individual’s household or up to 5 individuals who go to the park, beach, river, or lake together.

If such distancing is not feasible, other measures such as face-covering, hand hygiene, cough etiquette, cleanliness, and sanitation should be rigorously practiced.

Any vehicle used to transport individuals between places along the river must be cleaned and disinfected between uses. If such a vehicle is a bus, alternate rows should be used. Face coverings are strongly recommended while on the vehicle.

Individuals should not sit within 6 feet of any other person not with the individual’s group.

Individuals should sanitize hands before getting onto such a vehicle.

According to the New Braunfels website, the city decided to reopen river parks and other facilities “with limitations and restrictions designed to protect the health and safety of the public.”

For more specifics on the hours for river parks, the Comal and Guadalupe Rivers and other amenities, visit the New Braunfels website.