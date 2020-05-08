Ask 2: When will overnight camping begin again at Texas state parks?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The question: When will overnight camping begin at Texas State Parks?

The answer: Carter Smith, Executive Director of Texas Parks and Wildlife announced in a release Wednesday that state parks will offer limited overnight camping starting on May 18.

The news comes after Gov. Greg Abbott announced in Monday’s press conference the state would open more businesses.

Smith said to prevent overcrowding of state parks, overnight camping will fall under the 25 percent occupancy.

“As overnight campers are welcomed back to their favorite natural spaces, our team will continue maintaining the cleanliness of frequently used facilities such as campsites, cabins and restrooms to ensure that visitors, volunteers and staff can continue to enjoy Texas State Parks safely," he said in a statement.

Public health protocols such as social distancing will be enforced. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own bottles of hand sanitizer and face masks.

Existing reservations will still be honored. While no new reservations can be made at this time, you can visit their reservations section of their website for updates.

To check updates on State Parks in your area, click here.