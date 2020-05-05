Texas counties can opt to resume in-person court proceedings June 1

Texas courts could resume nonessential proceedings in person as soon as June 1, according to new guidance from the state’s Office of Court Administration.

Jury trials — on hold for weeks as court business slows in an attempt to minimize the potential for spreading the new coronavirus — could resume as soon as this summer, though state officials did not give a firm date.

Currently, courts across the state have been directed to conduct all proceedings remotely, and only essential proceedings — like criminal magistration and removal hearings for child protective services — may be conducted in person if absolutely necessary.

Before resuming in-person operations, the guidance said, courts must put together proper safety protocols, including requirements for social distancing and face masks. — Emma Platoff