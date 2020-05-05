91ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Texas

Texas counties can opt to resume in-person court proceedings June 1

Tags: coronavirus, Texas, Courts
Supplemental order issued on courtroom actions
Supplemental order issued on courtroom actions

Texas courts could resume nonessential proceedings in person as soon as June 1, according to new guidance from the state’s Office of Court Administration.

Jury trials — on hold for weeks as court business slows in an attempt to minimize the potential for spreading the new coronavirus — could resume as soon as this summer, though state officials did not give a firm date.

Currently, courts across the state have been directed to conduct all proceedings remotely, and only essential proceedings — like criminal magistration and removal hearings for child protective services — may be conducted in person if absolutely necessary.

Before resuming in-person operations, the guidance said, courts must put together proper safety protocols, including requirements for social distancing and face masks. — Emma Platoff

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.