WATCH: Texas woman arrested after allegedly driving with child hanging on the outside of car

A Laredo woman was arrested on a charge of child endangerment after allegedly driving off with a young child riding on the running board of her SUV, KGNS.tv reports.

A video of the incident which occurred on Feb. 26 was released by the Laredo Police Department on Facebook.

At the time, police asked the public for help identifying the suspect driving the red GMC Yukon in the video.

After a thorough investigation, officers identified the driver during the time of the alleged incident as 35-year-old Jessica Lizette Villarreal.

After the District Attorney’s Office determined they had sufficient evidence to make an arrest, Laredo Police arrested Villarreal in the case, KGNS.tv reports.

According to KGNS.tv, Villarrea admitted to police that her child who is under the age of 10 years old was misbehaving and refused to get into the car.