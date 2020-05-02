She tried to get her at-risk brother out of a nursing home. Now he has COVID-19.

Karen Jones' brother, a resident in a Dallas nursing home, has tested positive for the new coronavirus. Courtesy of Karen Jones

(Audio unavailable. Click here to listen on texastribune.org.)

Thousands of older adults living in nursing homes have died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. And while Texas isn't saying which nursing homes have COVID-19 cases, many relatives of people in those facilities want answers.

One of those relatives is Dallas resident Karen Jones, whose brother is at a long-term care facility in southeast Dallas. She says she has been trying to get her brother moved to another nursing home but keeps hitting roadblocks. Then she found out he had tested positive for the new coronavirus. She went on to find out that as many as 75 other residents of the Brentwood Nursing Center complex had contracted the virus as well.

As part of our continuing Coronavirus in Texas coverage, listen to why Karen says she feels helpless in trying to help her brother.