Texas

Man dies in Huntsville after tree falls on home

Huntsville, Texas
HOUSTON – A man is dead in Huntsville after a tree fell on a home, the National Weather Service reported Wednesday.

Word came from a local storm report at 3:20 a.m. that said the man had been trapped inside and was now dead.

Severe storms swept through southeast Texas late Tuesday night and into the early morning hours, bringing damaging winds and rains.

KPRC 2 is working to find out more and will share more details from Walker County as information is made available.

