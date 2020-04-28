TribCast, special edition: Our pollsters analyze the latest UT/TT Poll on coronavirus in Texas

A healthcare worker directs a driver where to go at the testing station in Marfa on April 25, 2020. Sarah M. Vasquez for The Texas Tribune

(Audio unavailable. Click here to listen on texastribune.org.)

In this edition of the TribCast, Ross talks to pollsters Joshua Blank and Daron Shaw about the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll, focused on the coronavirus pandemic, what Texas voters think about it and its effect on the economy, and how voters and governments are responding to it.

