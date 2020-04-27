Gov. Greg Abbott plans to reopen Texas: This is how social media responded to his executive order

HOUSTON – Responses were swift Monday after following Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order on opening the state during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are some of the social media reactions to the governor’s efforts to roll-out out a two-phase plan to reopen the state’s retail stores, restaurants, malls, movie theaters, museums, libraries, and select additional establishments at reduced capacity.

#Abbott if you don't test, you will be #guilty of #murder by dismissing scientific facts on #viruses, translated means you disregarded your oath to office & put profit first. There's no reasonable justification to relaxing restrictions. It's on you & families will sue your ass. https://t.co/g9GDYmZGEC — STAR (@PwrChip) April 18, 2020

Y’all better behave during the first phase of opening up businesses cause I’m trying to go to Tj Maxx and Target and buy stuff I don’t need.... #phaseoneofopeningTexas #abbott #Texas #letsgoooooo — Ms. Zamilpa (@dangitmszamilpa) April 27, 2020

I will not be a customer at any Texas business reopening any time soon. Going to work, getting food, going home. Sorry not sorry. #Abbott reopening — uneasy earthgirl 🌎🆘 (@AndRChelsea) April 27, 2020

What’s the point of going to a museum if I can’t rub my hands all over some Renaissance painting #Abbott — Shane Hamilton (@Shazamilton) April 27, 2020

Office of the Governor Greg Abbott lays out the next steps for Texas. Inside his plan -->... Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Monday, April 27, 2020

On KPRC 2′s Facebook page, here are some of the responses we received after posting the main points of the order.

Judi Allen: “Malls are going to be a big problem. To many entrances to limit 25%.”

Jonathan Allen: “Well if this does t scream “making this sh*t up as we go” I don’t know what does!”

Patty Kupferer Fulenwider: “Tell me how opening a movie theater is beneficial at this time but salons are not? Really? A lot of people will be able to fit in the theater but you can restrict how many go into a salon . Makes no sense.”

Diana Nana Castillo: “You all go ahead and head on out there.”