Gov. Greg Abbott plans to reopen Texas: This is how social media responded to his executive order

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Protesters attend a Safely Open Texas Now rally Saturday, April 25, 2020, across the street from the El Paso County Court House in El Paso, Texas, during the coronavirus outbreak. The protesters demanded elected officials safely reopen the State of Texas, the County of El Paso and the city of El Paso for business. (Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP)
HOUSTON – Responses were swift Monday after following Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order on opening the state during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are some of the social media reactions to the governor’s efforts to roll-out out a two-phase plan to reopen the state’s retail stores, restaurants, malls, movie theaters, museums, libraries, and select additional establishments at reduced capacity.

On KPRC 2′s Facebook page, here are some of the responses we received after posting the main points of the order.

Judi Allen: “Malls are going to be a big problem. To many entrances to limit 25%.”

Jonathan Allen: “Well if this does t scream “making this sh*t up as we go” I don’t know what does!”

Patty Kupferer Fulenwider: “Tell me how opening a movie theater is beneficial at this time but salons are not? Really? A lot of people will be able to fit in the theater but you can restrict how many go into a salon . Makes no sense.”

Diana Nana Castillo: “You all go ahead and head on out there.”

