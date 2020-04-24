State launches online map that shows locations of testing sites

Texas has launched an online coronavirus testing location map to help Texans find test collection sites near them, according to a press release from the office of Gov. Greg Abbott.

The map offers detailed information on testing centers, including payment information, hours of operation and pre-screening measures. It also specifies whether a site is public or private, as well as if it is mobile, walk-in or a drive-thru center.

The tool is part of the state’s “commitment to expanding COVID-19 testing throughout Texas," Abbott said in the release. So far, the map displays over 340 locations around the state, with more additions promised as the state identifies new sites. It is managed by the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

Texans can fill out this online form to suggest additional locations or information about existing sites. — Raga Justin