4.4 million Americans filed unemployment last week as 26 million people lose jobs during pandemic

A gas flare in the Eagle Ford oil patch south of San Antonio. Jordan Vonderhaar for the Texas Tribune

Another 4.4 million Americans applied for unemployment relief last week, marking more than 26 million people who are jobless across the country. In the week ending April 11, at least 273,567 Texans applied for unemployment relief.

More than 1 million Texans have filed for unemployment since mid-March as the energy industry has been battered by the low price of oil and officials have limited business operations to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

The number of Texans who sought unemployment last week is expected to be released later Thursday.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.