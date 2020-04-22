Coronavirus in Texas: Walmart to open testing site in Lubbock

Sixth Street in downtown Austin features a coronavirus-related mural. Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

Wednesday’s biggest developments

Walmart's first Texas coronavirus site will open in Lubbock

[5 a.m.] Walmart will open a coronavirus testing site in Lubbock on Friday, which will be the retailer's first in Texas, according to The Dallas Morning News.

"We're looking at more sites," a spokeswoman told the newspaper.

Quest Diagnostics and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services are helping the company to set up the locations, all of which will be outdoors, the Morning News reports.

Texas surpasses 20,000 cases and 500 deaths

[5 a.m.] Texas officials later Wednesday are expected to release the latest numbers of Texans who have contracted the new coronavirus. On Tuesday, health officials disclosed that there are at least 20,196 known cases in the state and that 517 have died. See maps of the latest case numbers for each county and case rates per 1,000 residents.

