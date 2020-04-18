‘Tough times never last, tough Texans do’: How Texas is slowly getting back in business

HOUSTON – Texas is slowing taking steps to get back in business, according to an announcement made by Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday.

“Today I am issuing an executive order. An executive order that outlines how we go about opening the Texas economy,” Abbott said.

However, there is a catch. It’s a slow rollout that will be done in phases.

“A more strategic approach is required to ensure that we don’t reopen only to have shutdown once again," Abbott said during Friday’s news conference.

In 2019, the Texas economy had a Gross Domestic Product of $1.8 trillion, according to the U.S Bureau of Economic Analysis. However, in the midst of battling the coronavirus Texas’ economy, like the rest of the nation, has been hit hard.

The governor made it clear and simple, “Businesses have shuttered, paychecks have disappeared.”

The first order of business, an economic task force. Leaders from the medical industry help make up the group and will have one of the loudest voices in the room throughout this process according to Abbott.

“We must be guided by data and by doctors. We must put healthy and safety first,” he said.

Medical restrictions will be loosened next Wednesday. Two days later, the focus will shift to retail.

“We believe that all stores in Texas should be able to operate retail to go beginning next Friday,” Abbott said.

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is on the governor’s task force and says the economy will roar again.

“Tough times never last, tough Texans do, it’s one of my favorite expressions,” McInvgale told Channel 2 Investigates. “We’ll get back to where we used to be only bigger and better.”

McInvgale acknowledged there will be more precautions.

“You know more safety which is a good thing. These masks are going to be around for a while, so we got to get used to them,” he said.