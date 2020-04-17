Watch Gov. Greg Abbott discuss plans to reopen economy during coronavirus pandemic

With state health officials reporting 16,455 cases of COVID-19 — the illness caused by the new coronavirus — and 393 deaths as of Thursday, the virus continues to spread. But Gov. Greg Abbott and other state officials coordinating the response have struck a more optimistic tone in recent days, noting the declining rate at which the number of Texas cases is doubling.

On Friday, Abbott's expected to lay out at least some of his plans to begin reopening the Texas economy. But on Monday, he cautioned it will be a "slow process" guided by public health concerns. He also told reporters to expect an announcement this week on whether schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year. Abbott previously ordered them closed until May 4.

Watch Friday's news conference starting at noon Central Time, courtesy of KXAS-TV. The feed will not be live until the governor begins speaking. Viewers may see commercials or a black screen prior to the start.