This is how Texas amusement parks, water parks are handling tickets, season passes

HOUSTON – Texas amusement parks are announcing modifications to tickets and passes as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep people at home and at least six feet apart in public places.

Schlitterbahn has announced its season passes will extend through the 2021 season. If you have a prepaid single-day ticket, the park says it will continue to work with you through the closure dates. Ticket inquiries may be directed to requests@schlitterbahn.com. Here are the details from park officials on payment plans and pass add-ons.

SeaWorld says it will honor tickets that may have expired in 2020 through the end of the year, and internationally-purchased tickets will be extended through 2021. More specifically, this will be of interest to people who have tickets for the coming months: "Active annual passes, season passes, and membership products will be extended by a period at least as long as the temporary closure. No action is required on your part, if your annual pass is within its first twelve months. If you are on our EZpay program and have met your initial twelve month commitment or have additional questions or requests, please contact us.” Go here for more information about in-park experiences and other deadlines.

Typhoon Texas: In the absence of readily available information on its website and social media accounts, KPRC 2 has reached out to Typhoon Texas for a statement and will share guidelines information when we receive it.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown is delaying opening until mid-May, or as soon as possible thereafter. For guests with prepaid tickets, the valid dates have been extended to the end of the 2020 season. For current 2020 Season Pass Holders, passes will be extended for the number of operating days the park is temporarily closed. Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown members will receive one additional month for each month that the park is closed, plus a free membership level upgrade for the rest of the 2020 Season (and/or bonus benefits, as applicable).

Pirates Bay in Baytown continues to sell season passes on its website. KPRC 2 has reached out for comment or a statement and will share guidelines information when we receive it.