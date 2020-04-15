60ºF

LIST: These 71 counties in Texas have zero cases of coronavirus

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread in Texas, a majority of the state’s 254 counties are reporting positive cases.

As of April 14, there are more than 70 counties that report zero cases. Some of these counties are even completely surrounded by neighboring counties that have residents with COVID-19.

Here are the counties reporting zero cases of coronavirus:

• Archer

• Bailey, Baylor, Borden, Bosque, Brewster, Briscoe, Brooks

• Carson, Childress, Cochran, Coke, Coleman, Collingsworth, Cottle, Crockett, Culberson

• Fisher, Foard, Freestone

• Edwards

• Garza, Glasscock

• Hall, Hardeman, Harrison, Hartley, Haskell, Houston, Hudspeth

• Irion

• Jeff Davis, Jim Hogg

• Kenedy, Kent, Kimble, King, Kinney

• La Salle, Lipscomb

• Madison, Marion, Menard, McMullen, Mills

• Nolan

• Ochiltree

• Parmer, Presidio

• Reagan, Real, Red River, Reeves, Refugio, Runnels

• Sabine, San Saba, Schleicher, Scurry, Shackelford, Sherman, Somervell, Sterling, Stonewall, Sutton

• Terrell, Throckmorton

• Upton

• Wheeler

• Yoakum

• Zavala

