Desolate photos show San Antonio River Walk, other tourist spots during coronavirus pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio River Walk, which draws in millions of visitors annually, is devoid of visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Desolate photos show the local treasure empty - a strange sight for the bustling San Antonio staple which normally draws in 11.5 million visitors every year.

The photos in the gallery below were taken by Erika Pinkley on April 2 during the “Stay Home, Work Safe” quarantine orders which are currently in effect for the city until April 30.

Business owner: River Walk looks like ‘the apocalypse’

River Walk tours and events have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus.

Businesses across the city have closed and in some cases are offering modified services like curbside pick-up and delivery.

Photos show an empty River Walk during the coronavirus pandemic. (San Antonio River Walk Association)

“This time of year is usually one of the busiest [for the River Walk] with Spring Breakers followed by Fiesta-goers,” according to a news release from the San Antonio River Walk Association.

The photos also show that the water along the River Walk is not clear, despite recent reports and social media posts claiming otherwise.

