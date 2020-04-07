Amazon hires 4,600 Texans who were recently laid off due to coronavirus pandemic

HOUSTON – Amazon has recently hired 80,000 workers to help meet a huge spike in demand as millions are staying home and ordering goods online during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands of those new hires came from Texas, KENS-TV reported.

As non-essential stores have been forced to close, the online retailer has experienced a surge in orders.

Recently filled roles include picking, packing and shipping customer orders and delivering packages.

Many who joined the Amazon team were recently impacted by layoffs related to coronavirus.

Workers were previously restaurant cooks, bartenders and servers, flight attendants, teachers, business owners, personal trainers and rideshare drivers, Amazon said in a statement.