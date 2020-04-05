Coronavirus in Texas 4/5: State reports 6,812 cases and 127 deaths

Harris County Health Department nurse Harriet Lewis administers a test at a Harris Co. testing site located at Stallworth Stadium in Baytown on March 21, 2020. Reggie Mathalone for The Texas Tribune

Sunday’s biggest developments

Texas reports 6,812 cases and 127 deaths

[1 p.m.] Texas reported 702 more cases of the new coronavirus Sunday, an increase of more than 11% over the previous day, bringing the total number of known cases to 6,812. There were no new counties reporting their first cases Sunday; more than half of the state’s 254 counties have reported at least one case.

Harris County has reported the most cases, with 1,284, followed by Dallas County, which has reported 1,015 cases.

The state has reported 22 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 127 — an increase of about 21% from Saturday. Dallas County reported one additional death, bringing its total to 18 deaths, more than any other county.

As of Sunday, at least 70,938 tests have been conducted in Texas. — Mandi Cai