Houstonians with New Orleans ties face tough decisions as new travel restrictions issued amid coronavirus crisis

HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order over the weekend requiring those traveling to Texas from Louisiana to self-quarantine for 14 days. This includes people driving across the Louisiana-Texas border. For many Houstonians, this hits close to home.

“It’s just the unknown of when I’ll be able to see my mom and grandmother in the flesh,” said Shena Cox.

Cox lives in Houston with her husband and two daughters. However, her mother and grandmother live in New Orleans.

Abbott’s order went into effect Monday as public health officials zero in on Louisiana -- primarily New Orleans -- where the outbreak has become one of the world’s fastest-growing infection rates of COVID-19.

“My mom has a pre-existing condition and my grandmother, of course. She’s in her 80s. So, they’re a little anxious with everything going on, considering the circumstances with the amount of cases,” Cox said, adding she regularly speaks with her mom she grandmother on the phone.

“I have a four-year-old and a five-month-old, so she’s always asking when can Gigi come,” Cox said.

For thousands of Houston-area families, the Texas-Louisiana state line is home and not being able to cross without consequence left some to make a tough decision.

Erica Young is a native of Lake Charles and a producer at KPRC 2. Young’s grandmother, Betty Laurents, passed away over the weekend in Louisiana. She and other relatives who live in Texas won’t be able to attend the funeral.

“She was there for our entire lives and we can’t say goodbye. I mean you can’t... I’ll never see her again,” Young said.

Young holds onto memories of her grandmother, whom she affectionally called “Momo Betty.”

“Gosh. She was the sweetest woman,” Young said, noting Momo Betty would have wanted her to put safety first, even though that means making one of the toughest decisions she’s had to make.

“I think she would tell us to just be safe,” Young said.