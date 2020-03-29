Join us for a live interview with LaTonya Goffney, Aldine ISD superintendent, about education and the coronavirus outbreak

Join The Texas Tribune at 8 a.m. on April 2 for an interview with Aldine Independent School District Superintendent LaTonya Goffney, conducted by public education reporter Aliyya Swaby.

Goffney will be answering the most pressing questions about how her Houston-area school district is responding to the new coronavirus outbreak. We’ll be discussing the impact of the closure of schools across the state on parents, students and educators and how public education institutions are addressing these new challenges.

Goffney was named superintendent of Aldine ISD in 2018, where she has overseen many new initiatives in the district, including pilot pre-kindergarten, dual-language immersion and college-readiness programs. Previously, she served as superintendent of Coldspring-Oakhurst consolidated ISD and Lufkin ISD. Goffney was named Superintendent of the Year by the Texas Association of School Boards in 2017.

Aldine ISD serves parts of Houston and unincorporated Harris County and spans across urban centers, suburban hubs and rural areas. The district serves nearly 67,000 students and more than 87% of the student body qualifies for free or reduced-price lunch or other public assistance. On March 16, the district announced it would suspend operations through April 10, ahead of an executive order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott closing schools across the state.

This conversation will be live streamed here and on our social media channels. What do you want us to ask Dr. Goffney? Submit your questions above or tweet us using the hashtag #AskTrib.