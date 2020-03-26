83ºF

Texas

Watch Texas Gov. Greg Abbott provide a coronavirus update

Texas Tribune

Texas Tribune Staff

Tags: Politics

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is set to provide an update on the state's response to the new coronavirus at 2 p.m. Tune in above to watch a live feed.

Abbott's press conference comes as the state reports more than 1,000 cases of the disease in Texas, with 18 deaths. Many cities and counties have issued stay-at-home orders, while thousands of Texans have lost their jobs. The number of Texans filing for unemployment benefits jumped jumped 860% last week. Abbott, meanwhile, has resisted calls to issue a statewide shelter in place — but has indicated he is open to a stricter executive order.

