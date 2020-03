Oasis Eyebrow and Threading in Austin closed its operations following an executive order by Gov. Greg Abbott that limits social gatherings to 10 people. Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune

(Audio unavailable. Click here to listen on texastribune.org.)

On this week's TribCast — a different format in the time of the new coronavirus — Alexa talks to Mitchell, Julián and Jolie about rising unemployment in Texas, the outbreak's effect on immigrants and delayed justice in the court system.