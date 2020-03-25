Coronavirus updates in Texas: Austin mayor says city needs more tests, ventilators, respirators

Austin Mayor Steve Adler looks at his speech before a press conference at city hall. Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

[8:49 a.m.] Austin Mayor Steve Adler sat down this morning for a one-one-one with the Tribune’s Evan Smith. A few highlights:

Adler said the city was able to “successfully reduce physical interactions by 50% which is pretty monumental,” but part of the reason for the city-wide shelter-in-place order is because “the modelers tell us we need to be closer to 90%,” Adler said.

Asked whether President Donald Trump has done a good or bad job managing the public health crisis, Adler said he’s, “very disappointed in our federal response to this. … We do not have the tests that we need. We do not have the ventilators or respirators,” Adler said.

On Gov. Greg Abbott, meanwhile, Adler said that while he wished the governor were “stronger” and would issue a statewide shelter-in-place order, he praised the governor for “not joining Trump in suggesting this is not serious.”

On the data discrepancies: “We don’t have enough tests to test the population indiscriminately,” Adler said. “We have so few tests relative to the need. We have to have enough tests for people on the front lines and for the people who are more susceptible to the illness.”