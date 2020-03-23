Coronavirus updates in Texas: Waco issues a "shelter-in-place" order; Hidalgo County implements a curfew

Coronavirus COVID-19 samples from patients sit in an in-tray as lab technicians carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus in the microbiology laboratory inside the Specialist Virology Centre at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff. PA via Reuters

Monday's biggest developments:

Waco issues "shelter-in-place" order

Hidalgo County issues a mandatory curfew

Waco issues "shelter-in-place" order

[11:16 a.m.] Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver issued a “shelter-in-place” order Monday, marking the first city in Texas to do so.

Waco officials are following the lead of Dallas County, which issued a similar order over the weekend. The order goes into effect by midnight Monday and prohibits Waco residents from leaving their houses except for “essential activities,” including trips to grocery stores, pharmacies, or health care facilities.

All businesses deemed nonessential are expected to close. Waco residents will still be allowed to leave their homes for outdoor exercise, provided they follow social distancing measures. — Raga Justin

Hidalgo County issues mandatory curfew starting Monday night

[10:26 a.m.] Hidalgo County has ordered an emergency stay-at-home curfew, starting Monday night, between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

A copy of the order, signed by County Judge Arturo Guajardo and shared on Twitter by state Rep. Terry Canales, D-Edinburg, states the curfew does not apply to essential employees, like first responders, or people traveling directly to essential establishments, like grocery stores or hospitals. Local law enforcement will be authorized to enforce the curfew, violations of which are punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 or six months in jail, according to the order.

The order came after Gov. Greg Abbott declined to order a statewide "shelter-in-place" on Sunday, but said he encouraged local leaders to take more dramatic action than he was taking. — Jolie McCullough

Here's how to help — or to get help

As schools close and thousands of people across the country are being laid off due to the new coronavirus pandemic, many Texans are finding themselves stuck at home with no income or access to necessary resources like food or medical supplies. We've put together a list of organizations across the state that can help. View it here. —Megan Menchaca