Austin reportedly expected to announce shelter-in-place order

AUSTIN, Texas – The city of Austin is expected to announce a shelter-in-place order Tuesday to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, according to the NBC affiliate in Austin, KXAN News.

City officials and lawyers will discuss when the order will take place Monday night. The order may look similar to Dallas County’s orders, which is for residents to stay-at-home and only be out to buy “essential” needs. The city of Waco also announced a shelter-in-place order earlier Monday.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Monday he and other leaders across the region are “thinking through” the next steps of the area’s coronavirus response.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.