Coronavirus updates in Texas: Houston gets drive-through testing

The Houston skyline on Dec. 17, 2018. Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

Today's biggest developments:

Houston gets first drive-through testing

Houston gets drive-through testing

[9:36 a.m.] A private clinic in Houston is charging $150 to test people for the new coronavirus at its drive-through testing site at 6430 Hillcroft, according to the clinic’s website.

Free drive-through testing has yet to open in the city. Two test sites are expected to open later this week, according to The Houston Chronicle.

Houston is the latest major city in Texas to open a drive-through testing site. Drive-through testing began in San Antonio and Austin on Friday and in Dallas on Monday.— Stacy Fernández