Coronavirus updates in Texas: Long lines dwindle after chaotic night at DFW airport

Passengers coming from Europe wait in long lines at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport WFAA/Social media

Sunday's biggest developments:

DFW airport one of 13 accepting flights from Europe.

DFW one of 13 U.S. airports accepting flights from Europe

[11:00 a.m.] The chaos and crowds seemed to have subsided at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Sunday morning.

An airport spokesman said the lines were back to normal, following hundreds of travelers returning from Europe complaining about wait times that lasted several hours on Saturday night.

The DFW Airport is one of 13 U.S. airports accepting flights from Europe and other regions impacted by the coronavirus. A spokesman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the agency responsible for entry into the country, deferred comment on Sunday to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Photos of long lines emerged late Saturday night from other international airports — in Chicago and New York — that led to travelers complaining of hours-long waits to enter Customs. Some travelers on social media posted that they were worried about being packed with hundreds of other people when officials across the country have been urging the public to keep a distance from others in hopes of reducing the spread of COVID-19. —Mitchell Ferman