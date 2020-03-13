Dallas County officials say community spread of coronavirus has occurred in North Texas

Eight cases of coronavirus have been identified in Dallas County. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced late Thursday that five more people there have tested positive for the new coronavirus — and that one of them had no recent travel history.

“This indicates we have community spread of COVID-19 in Dallas County,” Jenkins said.

Officials are declaring a local disaster and plan to prohibit gatherings of 500 people or more. They are also recommending social distancing throughout the county.