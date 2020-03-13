Dallas County officials say community spread of coronavirus has occurred in North Texas
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced late Thursday that five more people there have tested positive for the new coronavirus — and that one of them had no recent travel history.
“This indicates we have community spread of COVID-19 in Dallas County,” Jenkins said.
Officials are declaring a local disaster and plan to prohibit gatherings of 500 people or more. They are also recommending social distancing throughout the county.
2020 Texas Tribune