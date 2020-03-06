53ºF

Watch: A conversation with Mike Morath, the Texas education commissioner

Watch our conversation with Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath in an event moderated by Texas Tribune co-founder and CEO Evan Smith.

Morath was appointed education commissioner by Gov. Greg Abbott in 2016. In this role, he heads the Texas Education Agency, which oversees pre-kindergarten through high school education for more than 5 million Texas students. Previously, Morath served on the Dallas ISD board of trustees.

