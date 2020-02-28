Donald Trump to nominate U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe to become director of national intelligence

U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, speaks to reporters during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on a whistleblower complaint about President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine, on Capitol Hill on Oct. 4, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott

U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe, a Heath Republican, was nominated as director of National Intelligence on Friday, President Donald Trump said in a tweet. The announcement comes months after Ratcliffe withdrew from consideration for the job amidst claims that he'd exaggerated parts of his biography, like his role as the leader of an immigration crackdown while he was a federal prosecutor in the Eastern District of Texas.

"Would have completed process earlier, but John wanted to wait until after IG Report was finished. John is an outstanding man of great talent!" Trump said in the tweet.

Ratcliffe defended his record last year but said he didn't want the national security and intelligence debate surrounding his confirmation "however untrue" become a political issue.

If Ratcliffe's nomination is successful this time, it could create a vacancy in Texas' 4th Congressional District. The district, which covers the northeast corner of the state, is safely Republican.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.