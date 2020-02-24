65ºF

Watch: A conversation on the 2020 Texas primary with LBJ Future Forum

Texas Tribune

Texas Tribune Events Staff

Tags: Politics

On March 3, 14 states including Texas will host a presidential primary or caucuses. We're partnering with LBJ Future Forum to preview the Texas primary and explore where we are in the national race.

Participants include:

  • Jim Henson, director of Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin
  • Jonathan Martin, national political correspondent for The New York Times
  • Alex Samuels, political reporter for The Texas Tribune

The conversation will be moderated by Cassi Pollock, politics reporter for The Texas Tribune.

Disclosure: The University of Texas at Austin has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

