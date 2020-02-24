Watch: A conversation on the 2020 Texas primary with LBJ Future Forum

On March 3, 14 states including Texas will host a presidential primary or caucuses. We're partnering with LBJ Future Forum to preview the Texas primary and explore where we are in the national race.

Participants include:

Jim Henson , director of Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin

Jonathan Martin , national political correspondent for The New York Times

Alex Samuels, political reporter for The Texas Tribune

The conversation will be moderated by Cassi Pollock, politics reporter for The Texas Tribune.

