Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner endorses Michael Bloomberg for president

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner in his office in City Hall on Sept. 25, 2017. Pu Ying Huang for The Texas Tribune

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner endorsed Michael Bloomberg for president, Bloomberg’s campaign announced Thursday morning.

The backing of the mayor of the fourth largest city in America is Sylvester's most high profile Texas endorsement yet. It also gives Bloomberg another nod from a prominent black elected official as the billionaire grapples with pushback over his use of “stop and frisk” policies while was was mayor of New York City.

“As mayor, Mike embraced New York's diversity and made smart investments that brought better infrastructure and greater opportunity to all five boroughs.” Turner, a Democrat, said in a statement released by the campaign. “We need a president who knows how cities run. It’s why I’m proud to endorse Mike for president, and I look forward to sending him to Washington in November.”

Turner will also be named co-chair of the campaign's Infrastructure Council, where he will advise on policy and strategy.