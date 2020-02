Beto O'Rourke held his first presidential campaign rally last March in El Paso. Ivan Pierre Aguirre for The Texas Tribune

On this week's TribCast, Alexa talks to Matthew, Ross and Alex about the questions facing Texas Democrats on how much of a role they want Beto O'Rourke to play in their elections and the setup for Super Tuesday voting in the state.