Leader of Texas’ health department leaving after a year for Louisiana job

Courtney Phillips heads the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Office of the Governor

The head of Texas’ massive health and human services agency is stepping down after just over a year on the job to lead Louisiana’s health agency, according to a source who was briefed on the move.

Courtney Phillips, tapped by Gov. Greg Abbott in October 2018 to lead the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, is expected to soon be named Secretary of Louisiana’s Department of Health, a source close to Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration with knowledge of the hire told The Texas Tribune.

Christine Mann, a spokesperson for the Texas health commission, did not directly respond to a question this week about whether Phillips had informed the governor that she planned to step down, saying only that there was “nothing new to report.” Christina Stephens, a spokeswoman for the Louisiana governor, said Wednesday, “We have not yet named a new secretary for the department of health.”

Phillips has close ties to Texas’ neighbor to the east; she spent 12 years at the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, and she holds three degrees from universities in Louisiana.

In Texas, Phillips oversaw the publication of an ambitious strategic plan for the 40,000-employee health and human services system. It laid out 72 specific goals for the agency to achieve over the course of a year, including increasing women in Medicaid’s use of long-acting reversible contraceptives by 10% and decreasing repeat emergency room visits for children in Medicaid with chronic asthma by 15%. Phillips will not be around to see whether the agency meets its goals.

Phillips’ long resume in health and human services policy immediately differentiated her from her predecessor, Charles Smith, a longtime Abbott ally who retired amid a contracting scandal that resulted in several high-profile firings. But she did not escape contracting scrutiny. The Health Commission is currently tied up in a lawsuit over its handling of a multibillion-dollar awards to health insurance companies to run Medicaid’s STAR+PLUS program for elderly, blind and disabled Texans.

Before coming to Texas, Phillips was the chief executive officer of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for three years.

In Texas, she was in charge of overseeing health care services for needy Texans while implementing policies championed by a conservative governor who for six years has vehemently opposed expanding health coverage to more Texans living in poverty. The state has the highest rate of uninsured residents in the country.

In January, Phillips’ agency entered into an agreement with the Trump administration to restore federal funding to the state’s controversial women’s health program despite kicking Planned Parenthood out of the program in 2011 for its affiliation with abortion services. Experts said the arrangement, the first of its kind in the nation, could pave the way for other conservative states to defund Planned Parenthood without repercussion from the federal government — a reversal of Obama administration policy.

News editor Rebekah Allen contributed to this reporting.