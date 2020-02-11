Watch: Who will control the Texas House?

We're sitting down with state Reps. Celia Israel and Craig Goldman to dive into one of the biggest questions about 2020 and Texas politics: Will the state House flip? With the speakership up for grabs, big issues looming and political redistricting around the bend, Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith will talk with Israel, an Austin Democrat who's leading her party’s efforts to regain the majority, and Goldman, a Fort Worth Republican who is among those tasked with retaining his party's control.

Israel has represented House District 50 since 2015. She sits on the House Elections Committee and the Homeland Security and Public Safety Committee. She also serves as vice chair of the House Democratic Caucus and is a member of the House's first-ever LGBTQ Caucus. Previously, Israel served on the boards of the Greater Austin Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Alliance for Public Transportation.

Goldman has represented House District 97 since 2013. He serves as vice chair of the House Licensing and Administrative Procedures Committee, and sits on the Calendars and Transportation committees. Throughout his career, Goldman has worked on campaigns helping to elect Republicans at the local, state and national levels.