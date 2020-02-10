Amber Alert issued for 2 missing Dallas children

DALLAS – An Amber Alert was issued Monday for two children missing from Dallas.

According to Dallas police, 7-year-old Jorden Rodgers and 1-year-old Julien Rodgers were last seen about 8 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 8000 block of Ferguson Road. Jorden was described as black, 4 feet tall, weighing 60 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair in dreadlocks. Julien was described as 2 feet tall, weighing 25 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

The two children are believed to be traveling with 33-year-old Johnnie Ray Palmore. He was described as black, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair in gold dreadlocks.

Johnnie Ray Palmore is seen in this photo released by the Texas Department of Public Safety on Feb. 10, 2020. (Texas DPS)

Authorities did not provide a description of a vehicle in connection with the case. Circumstances regarding the children’s disappearance were also not released by authorities.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either child of Palmore is asked to call the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4312.