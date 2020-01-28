Texas news anchor arrested on prostitution charge

SAN ANTONIO – A morning show anchor and reporter in Amarillo, who used to be on TV in San Antonio, was arrested on prostitution charges, according to ABC 7/KVII.

Anthony Pittman, a morning anchor at ABC 7, was arrested Friday in Randall County and charged with solicitation of prostitution, a Class B misdemeanor, the station reported.

Details of his arrest were not immediately available.

According to Pittman’s LinkedIn profile, he worked as a sports anchor and reporter at KABB in San Antonio from 2000 to 2010.

His profile indicates that he graduated from John Jay High School and Texas State University, worked in life insurance and as a volunteer for Community Bible Church in San Antonio before heading to KVII in Amarillo in 2013.

Pittman has been released from jail on bond. It appears the station removed his bio.

“We promised transparency in our reporting of the arrest of our colleague Anthony Pittman,” a statement from ABC 7 reads. “Anthony has been charged with Class B solicitation of prostitution. It is considered a misdemeanor and with no aggravating circumstances, which do not appear to be a factor, the punishment if convicted is up to 180 days in jail and up to a $2000 fine. We will update this story as events dictate.”

