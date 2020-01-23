Massive, beautiful lanterns to light up River Walk every night for 2 weeks

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio River Walk will be lit up with 26-foot long floats topped with breathtaking lanterns in celebration of Chinese New Year.

Lanterns on floats (San Antonio River Walk)

San Antonio Riverwalk Lanterns on the Water (Copyright 2018 © Joe Chidgey, all rights reserved.)

Parading lanterns is a Chinese New Year tradition that dates back to 221-207 B.C. Lanterns topping this year’s floats include 7-foot cactus, mushrooms, butterflies, fish, a longhorn bull, panda bears, luminescent trees, a dragon and a flower, according to a press release reported by KSAT.com.

Weather permitting, this free event will run nightly from Jan. 25 through Feb. 8 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Chinese New Year is Saturday and will celebrate the Year of the Rat, the first of all 12 zodiac animals. The rat is known to be “smart, talented, adaptable, hot-tempered, jealous, with a strong sense of self-awareness.”

The parade will start and end near the Westin Hotel. See the map below for the route: