Texan Ken Starr joins Donald Trump’s impeachment defense team

Ken Starr at The Texas Tribune Festival on Sept. 23, 2017. Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune

Former Baylor University President Kenneth Starr, best known for his role investigating former President Bill Clinton, has been added to President Donald Trump’s legal defense team for the impeachment trial, according to media reports.

Starr’s investigation into Clinton’s sexual misconduct, culminating with the Starr Report, led to Clinton's impeachment. Starr also previously served as a federal judge for the District of Columbia Circuit in the 1980s. Under President George H.W. Bush, he served as U.S. solicitor general, arguing cases before the Supreme Court.

Starr was named the 14th president of Baylor University in Waco in 2010 and chancellor in 2013. After the mishandling of campus sexual assault allegations, he was ousted as president in 2016 and resigned as chancellor and law professor shortly after, cutting all ties with the university.

He will join Robert Wray, who also served as independent counsel during the Clinton impeachment proceedings, and Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz. The team will be headed by White House counsel Pat Cipollone and Trump's person lawyer, Jay Sekulow.

The Senate impeachment trial began Thursday with the reading of articles of impeachment. House Democrats will begin presenting the case against Trump next Tuesday.