Tenth Talks: Dell Medical School's vice dean talks about fixing health care

During an episode of Tenth Talks — a Texas Tribune video series on the next 10 years of Texas — Mini Kahlon, the vice dean of the University of Texas at Austin's Dell Medical School, says the next decade presents an opportunity for a radical rethinking — not just of how we treat disease, but how we prevent it in the first place. You can watch her presentation above.

