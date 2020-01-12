46ºF

Child with rare form of liver cancer becomes honorary Fort Worth police officer

Adriana Nixon could hardly contain her smile or giggles Thursday as she became an honorary Fort Worth police officer.
FORT WORTH, TX (KTVT) -- Adriana Nixon could hardly contain her smile or giggles Thursday as she became an honorary Fort Worth police officer.

Nixon is a 6-year-old girl with a rare form of liver cancer, so to brighten her and her family’s spirits, the Fort Worth Police Department made her one of their own. She was even taken along for a ride in the department’s Air One helicopter.

Nixon is scheduled to have surgery Monday. The surgery will determine if she will be placed on a transplant list for a new liver.

