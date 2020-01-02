Woman found dead by roommate in College Station apartments, police say

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Homicide detectives are investigating after a 20-year-woman was found dead in an apartment Tuesday afternoon in College Station, according to the police.

Ashli Stewart was found dead by her roommate around 3:20 p.m. at 2818 Place Apartments in the 1300 block of Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

Police said after Stewart’s roommate found her body, she immediately called for help. Investigators believe Stewart had only died a few hours before they responded to the scene. While it is considered a homicide investigation, College Station police said they do not believe the public is in danger.

Stewart’s cause of death has not been released. Investigators are still determining what happened and who is responsible.

Anyone with information, however minor it may seem, is asked to come forward and call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-8477.