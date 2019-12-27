SA man choked girlfriend on Christmas after watching show about infidelity, police say

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – San Antonio police on Thursday arrested a man accused of choking his girlfriend after watching a show about infidelity.

Rudy Esparza, 36, grew agitated after watching the program, his girlfriend of six years told police Wednesday.

The girlfriend told police she “curled up in a ball” because she feared Esparza would assault her, according to the arrest affidavit.

Esparza allegedly choked her, according to the affidavit.

When police located Esparza, he told officers that he and his girlfriend were “wrestling.”

Esparza has three prior family violence convictions, according to the affidavit.

Esparza was arrested on suspicion of assault family violence, a second-degree felony. His bail was set at $40,000.

