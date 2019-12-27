Regional Amber Alert issued for missing 4-year-old Austin boy

AUSTIN – A regional Amber Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Marsdan Ellis Harp.

According to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, the Austin boy was last seen Thursday and has been abducted by his mother Celina Jeanne Harp.

Deputies said that the child was taken from his home at 9611 Dawning Court at 2 p.m. Celina Harp was last seen traveling south on Mopac at F.M. Road 2244 in a dark green Ford Fusion bearing Texas license plate LGV-3638.

Marsdan was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts. He is 3 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 42 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

A regional alert is issued when it is believed the child and the abductor are still in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.